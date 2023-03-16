Polls: LP, APP endorse Benue PDP guber candidate

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

With less than 48 hours to the Governorship and State Assembly Elections, the Labour Party, LP, in Benue state and the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, in the state have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Titus Uba as their preferred candidate.

In separate ceremonies held on Thursday in Government House, Makurdi, the State Chairman of LP, Ibrahim Otene said the decision of the party to support Mr. Uba to win the governorship election was a payback for the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

Mr. Otene, who was accompanied by members of the State Working Committee of LP, explained that their action was in line with the directive from the National Secretariat of the party.

According to him, “the support Governor Samuel Ortom gave to our presidential candidate has to be reciprocated.

“The Governor stood for equity, fairness and justice, and even risked his senatorial ambition for the Obi presidential bid.”

The Benue State LP Chairman, also commended Mr. Uba for his humility and synergy with other key players, expressing optimism that the PDP gubernatorial candidate would serve the state diligently.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, Terlumun Kwadzah, also endorsed Mr. Uba to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Mr. Kwadzah who was accompanied by some officials of APP and members of his campaign team said his decision to endorse Mr. Uba was premised on the fact that Governor Ortom had stood firmly in defense of the people of the state “and it is only right that those who understand the weight of the security challenges in the state should support Mr. Uba to continue from where Governor Ortom will stop.”

Responding, Governor Ortom thanked the two political parties for voluntarily deciding to endorse Mr. Uba to win the governorship election.

He assured them that the PDP candidate, being an experienced lawmaker and administrator would not disappoint Benue people.

Also speaking, the PDP governorship candidate appreciated the two political parties for the huge endorsements, pledging that if elected, his administration would prioritize security and the economy wellbeing of the people.