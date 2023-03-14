Polls: INEC suspends Abia REC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Abia State, Ike Uzochukwu from office, Vanguard has learned.

Abia State was one of the states where the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections did not commence as scheduled, following a logistical failure.

INEC has consequently directed its Administrative Secretary in the state, Clement Ohia to immediately assume the reins and ensure the smooth conduct of this Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly election.

The commission had on March 6 suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Sokoto State, Dr. Nura Ali and directed its Administrative Secretary in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take over its affairs.