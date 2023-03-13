Polls: Group calls for Mahmood’s resignation

… says he lacks credibility to conduct further elections

… urges judiciary to adjudge justice

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Peter Obi Mandate Group, POMAG, on Tuesday, called for the resignation of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator POMAG, Rev. Innocent Peace-Udochukwu, said Mahmood lacked credibility to conduct further elections and urged the judiciary to administer justice where required.

According to him, “POMAG wishes to state that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election is disreputable, given INEC’s disregard for constitutional provisions and its own guidelines with respect to the conduct of the election, transmission, and announcement of results but it is an affront and insult to the intelligence and sensibility of the Nigerian masses, it is taking impunity to an unimaginable level.

“We also make bold to say that what INEC and APC did by that singular act is tantamount to a coup against the Nigerian people.

“We also call for the immediate resignation and prosecution of the Chairman of INEC and all those involved in the criminal conduct of the 2023 presidential elections. We declare that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu lacks credibility to conduct further elections having colluded with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to subvert the will of Nigerians judging by the condemnations that trailed the said election the international community, which includes but not limited to the world-renowned CHATHAM HOUSE, US Ambassador to Nigeria, EU Observers and a retinue of global media outlets.”

The group expressed confidence in the judiciary to deliver to Nigerians justice where applicable. Udochukwu said, “POMAG wishes to express confidence in the judiciary to dispense justice credibly and speedily, without being influenced by politics, ethnic, or religious considerations and to act in the interest of justice to prevent a chaotic situation that may result from this unprecedented injustice which is clearly on attempt by the Islamist jihadists to impose the unacceptable and obnoxious Muslim-Muslim leadership which was roundly rejected by majority of Nigerians at 25th of February polls on Nigerians, but we are to insist that it can never stand.

“We believe that if the judiciary can stand with Nigerian masses on this; it will go a long way to erase the low perception of the Nigerian judiciary as represented by the Supreme Court by the majority of Nigerians, who have totally lost confidence in the judiciary to act sincerely and justly.”

Speaking further, Udochukwu called on all ‘Obidients’ to vote for Labour Party from top to bottom at Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said, “Despite all these anomalies, we are still calling on all Obidents across the country to go out enmase and vote for candidates of the Labour Party in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Plateau, Lagos, Abia, Anambra, Kaduna, Rivers and every State where elections will be held this coming Saturday.

“POMAG remains committed to working cooperatively with other well-meaning groups to rescue our dear country from bad and conscienceless individuals masquerading as leaders who have left us extremely poor, sick, hopeless, highly terrorized, traumatized and polarized along ethnic and religious lines but we in POMAG and other well-meaning Nigerians will never give up until we take back our country. Finally we want to assure the suffering masses of this country that a new Nigeria is possible under Obi-Datti now more than ever before.”