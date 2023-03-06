Polls: C’River APC adopts Labour party candidate

.. LP has no governorship candidate in C’River …APC chairman

…it’s an act of desperation to win elections…LP debunks alliance

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR



The Ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River state has adopted, Mr. Brian Odey, the Labour Party candidate in the upcoming House of Assembly, HoA, election in Yala I state Constituency as the candidate the party would support.



The APC Chairman in Cross River, Alphonsus Eba Esq in the company of other executive members of the party on Monday at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre endorsed the LP candidate stressing that they did so because of the Supreme court judgment of March 3rd, 2023, which rendered null and void the candidacy of the APC candidate, Hon Regina Anyogo from contesting.



His words:” The circumstances that befell our party is so strange, as our candidate was nullified by the supreme court, as bitter it was, it is also strange that the Supreme Court didn’t give a consequently order to run a fresh primary.



In a bid to achieve political balance in Yala, we hereby endorse you as the candidate of our party in the spirit of political harmony.

“We will join forces with another opposition element apart from PDP to produce our representative, all Labour party adherents and APc should support Brian and also support Prince Otu as consensus candidates.

“It is clear and direct that God designed this day himself, that LP tactically and calculative did not put up a candidate, because they know this day was going to come, all “Obidients” should vote Bassey Otu come March 11th,” he said.



In a swift reaction, the governorship candidate of the Labour party in the state, Com. Osim Ogar has described as desperate the statement credited to the Chairman of the APC in the state stressing that there was no alliance whatsoever between his party and anybody.



Osim said:” It is a simple act of desperation, they are trying everything necessary to win elections in Yala, I. Not aware of any alliance, and I remain the candidate of the Labour party.