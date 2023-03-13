Polls: Bode George, INEC differ over ICT head’s removal 

•Our ICT director not Femi Odubiyi —INEC

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George, yesterday, urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, to remove the commission’s Director of ICT, Mr. Femi Odubiyi, because of his closeness to a political party.

George, in a statement, declared that the first thing Yakubu must do is to explain to Nigerians how Odubiyi, a former commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State, found his way into INEC as head of ICT, “a critical department before, during and after elections.”

He said: “Today, millions of Nigerians are disputing the outcome of the February 25 Presidential elections and some candidates are already in court. BVAS and IReV are very critical in the legal process that is going on.

“Nigerians are already asking Prof. Mahmood Yakubu: How did this man, former Commissioner in Lagos State, find his way into INEC, not just any Department but a critical one like ICT?

“That Department is very sensitive. Why should a follower of a presidential candidate be deployed to man a sensitive department like ICT in an election year?

“How did he even get his way into INEC? Do we have acolytes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other candidates heading other departments in INEC? Nigerians need to know.

“Was there no background check by security agents before this man was chosen to head ICT? How do we want the World to look at us when somebody close to a presidential candidate decides what goes on in the ICT Department?

“Now that other candidates are in court, is this not the time for this fellow to be redeployed? Who appointed him and when was he appointed? Nigerians need to know.”

He, however, called for a comprehensive investigation involving all government security apparatus “to get to the bottom of this intriguing matter of national interest.”

The PDP chieftain said: “It is stated clearly in the electoral bill that election results from the polling units must be transmitted into the INEC server, and there must not be any interloper.

“I call on all security apparatus of government to quickly wade into this matter by inviting Odubiyi, to explain whatever role he has played, as well as tell Nigerians how he got into INEC ICT unit, from being a Commissioner in Lagos State. The masquerade must be unveiled. This unholy alliance that has pushed our country towards precipice must be thoroughly checked and nipped in the bud.”

Our ICT director

not Femi Odubiyi

—INEC

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, insisted that its director of ICT is not Femi Odubiyi adding that none of its ICT staff has held any political appointment in any state.

Oyekanmi said: “Our Director of ICT is not Femi Odubiyi as alleged.

“That name, Femi Odubiyi, does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters, Abuja, or the Lagos State office of the Commission.

“All our ICT staff are career officers of the Commission. None has held any political appointment in any State of the Federation.

“The public is urged to disregard the story as fake news.”