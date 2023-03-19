Polls: APC in early lead in Benue

APC logo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has taken early lead in the result of Saturday’s election announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The results from the 11 Local Government Areas, LGAs, as announced by the various Collation Officers, at the State Collation Centre in Makurdi, the APC candidate won in eight LGAs while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Titus Uba won in three LGAs

The eight LGAs won by the APC includes: Apa, Gwer West, Ado, Katsina-Ala, Buruku, Tarka, Ukum and Obi.

The PDP on the other hand won in Agatu, Gwer West and Logo LGAs.

The sum total of the results garnered by the two leading candidates from the 11 LGAs so far declared indicated that the APC candidate has opened up a 94,695 votes lead.

The APC candidate polled a total of 194,555 votes in the 11 LGAs while the PDP candidate garnered 99,860 votes.

Results from 11 more LGAs are still being awaited while the governorship and State House of Assembly election in Kwande LGA was shifted to a later date by INEC due to printer’s error in the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the two State Constituencies that make up the LGA.

Below is a breakdown of the results as declared by collation officers at the State Collation Centre Makurdi.

Apa LGA:

Accre voters: 17,435

APC: 7,925

LP: 465

PDP: 7,806

VALID VOTES: 6,520

Rejected votes: 485

Total voted cast: 17,005

NB: results from two polling units cancelled for violence and over voting.

Tarka LGA:

Reg Voters: 55,464

Accre voters: 20,939

Votes by parties

APC: 16,422

LP: 175

PDP: 3,748

Valid votes: 20,632

Rejected Votes: 299

Votes cast: 20,931

3, Ukum LGA:

Reg Voters: 142,119

Accre voters: 39,425

Votes by parties

APC: 28,503

LP: 439

PDP: 9,418

Valid votes: 38,640

Rejected Votes: 785

Votes cast: 39,425

4, Obi LGA:

Reg Voters: 69,126

Accre voters: 17,759

Votes by parties

APC: 9,897

LP: 1185

PDP: 6,267

Valid votes: 17,519

Rejected Votes: 240

Votes cast: 17,759

5, Agatu LGA:

Reg Voters: 64,315

Accre voters: 18,407

Votes by parties

APC: 7,482

LP: 216

PDP: 9,934

Valid votes: 17,943

Rejected Votes: 464

Votes cast: 18,407

6, Gwer East LGA:

Reg Voters: 99,851

Accre voters: 34,111

Votes by parties

APC: 20,083

LP: 1,272

PDP: 12,085

Valid votes: 33,601

Rejected Votes: 283

Votes cast: 33,924

Ado LGA:

No Reg Voters: 83,199

Accre voters: 14,811

Votes by parties

APC: 8,662

LP: 308

PDP: 4,379

Valid votes: 14,355

Rejected Votes: 448

Votes cast: 14803

Logo:

Reg Voters: 114,100

Accre voters: 33,114

Votes by parties

APC: 15,574

LP: 296

PDP: 16,385

Valid votes: 32,582

Rejected Votes: 509

Votes cast: 33,091

9, Gwer West:

Reg Voters: 74,563

Accre voters: 26,333

Votes by parties

APC: 10,947

LP: 1,509

PDP: 13,609

Valid votes: 26,155

Rejected Votes: 175

Votes cast: 26,330

10, Katsina-Ala LGA:

Reg Voters: 168,318

Accre Voters: 42,189

Votes by parties:

APC: 34,347

LP: 176

PDP: 6,716

Valid votes: 41,669

Rejected: 520

Votes cast: 42, 189

11, Buruku LGA:

Reg Voters: 129,696

Accre voters: 46,418

Votes by parties:

APC: 34,713

LP: 1,155

PDP: 9,513

Valid votes cast: 45,937

Rejected votes: 470

Votes cast: 46,407

Meanwhile further Collation will resume at 5pm.