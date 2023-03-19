Polls: APC in early lead in Benue

APC logo
By Peter Duru, Makurdi
The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has taken early lead in the result of Saturday’s election announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The results from the 11 Local Government Areas, LGAs, as announced by the various Collation Officers, at the State Collation Centre in Makurdi, the APC candidate won in eight LGAs while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Titus Uba won in three LGAs
The eight LGAs won by the APC includes: Apa, Gwer West, Ado, Katsina-Ala, Buruku, Tarka, Ukum and Obi.
The PDP on the other hand won in Agatu, Gwer West and Logo LGAs.
The sum total of the results garnered by the two leading candidates from the 11 LGAs so far declared indicated that the APC candidate has opened up a 94,695 votes lead.
The APC candidate polled a total of 194,555 votes in the 11 LGAs while the PDP candidate garnered 99,860 votes.
Results from 11 more LGAs are still being awaited while the governorship and State House of Assembly election in Kwande LGA was shifted to a later date by INEC due to printer’s error in the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the two State Constituencies that make up the LGA.
Below is a breakdown of the results as declared by collation officers at the State Collation Centre Makurdi.
- Apa LGA:
Accre voters: 17,435
APC: 7,925
LP: 465
PDP: 7,806
VALID VOTES: 6,520
Rejected votes: 485
Total voted cast: 17,005
NB: results from two polling units cancelled for violence and over voting.
- Tarka LGA:
Reg Voters: 55,464
Accre voters: 20,939
Votes by parties
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748
Valid votes: 20,632
Rejected Votes: 299
Votes cast: 20,931
3, Ukum LGA:
Reg Voters: 142,119
Accre voters: 39,425
Votes by parties
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418
Valid votes: 38,640
Rejected Votes: 785
Votes cast: 39,425
4, Obi LGA:
Reg Voters: 69,126
Accre voters: 17,759
Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267
Valid votes: 17,519
Rejected Votes: 240
Votes cast: 17,759
5, Agatu LGA:
Reg Voters: 64,315
Accre voters: 18,407
Votes by parties
APC: 7,482
LP: 216
PDP: 9,934
Valid votes: 17,943
Rejected Votes: 464
Votes cast: 18,407
6, Gwer East LGA:
Reg Voters: 99,851
Accre voters: 34,111
Votes by parties
APC: 20,083
LP: 1,272
PDP: 12,085
Valid votes: 33,601
Rejected Votes: 283
Votes cast: 33,924
- Ado LGA:
No Reg Voters: 83,199
Accre voters: 14,811
Votes by parties
APC: 8,662
LP: 308
PDP: 4,379
Valid votes: 14,355
Rejected Votes: 448
Votes cast: 14803
- Logo:
Reg Voters: 114,100
Accre voters: 33,114
Votes by parties
APC: 15,574
LP: 296
PDP: 16,385
Valid votes: 32,582
Rejected Votes: 509
Votes cast: 33,091
9, Gwer West:
Reg Voters: 74,563
Accre voters: 26,333
Votes by parties
APC: 10,947
LP: 1,509
PDP: 13,609
Valid votes: 26,155
Rejected Votes: 175
Votes cast: 26,330
10, Katsina-Ala LGA:
Reg Voters: 168,318
Accre Voters: 42,189
Votes by parties:
APC: 34,347
LP: 176
PDP: 6,716
Valid votes: 41,669
Rejected: 520
Votes cast: 42, 189
11, Buruku LGA:
Reg Voters: 129,696
Accre voters: 46,418
Votes by parties:
APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513
Valid votes cast: 45,937
Rejected votes: 470
Votes cast: 46,407
Meanwhile further Collation will resume at 5pm.
