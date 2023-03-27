Politics dividing Nigerians, Mbaka warns

The founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Revd Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned that the kind of bitter politics the politicians are playing is dividing Nigeria.

Mbaka, who spoke at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu, while celebrating the Catholic Mothering Sunday, described politicians as hawks and vultures.

The fierce Christian cleric also said the religious leaders have offended God during the just-concluded 2023 elections, adding that he had begged God for forgiveness on their behalf.

Mbaka said, “I apologise on behalf of all the priests and pastors for our shortcomings, particularly during the election and in this political period. We have offended God in the process but let God forgive us because we got it wrong.

“The power of God is above any rigging, the country is rotten, let us use the times we are expensing for politicking to search for solutions to our problems. Politics is now dividing Nigerians and all these politicians I call them political hawks and vultures.”

Mbaka, however, said he would not talk much of politics so as not to be sent back to the Monastery again.