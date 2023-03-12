Police nab 5 suspected ritualists in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday, arrested five members of a ritualist gang who specialized in exhuming corpses from their graves and removing parts of their bodies for ritual purpose.

The Ogun State command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects included; Oshole Fayemi, 60, Osemi Adesanya 39, Ismaila Seidu 30, Oseni Oluwasegun 69 and Lawal Olaiya 50.

He said, “they were arrested, following an information received by the Police at Odogbolu divisional headquarters, that the gang who are responsible for series of corpse exhumation within Ososa community were somewhere within the town, planning to carry out another round of human parts harvest”.

“Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilized his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended”.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves, and that they used to sell parts of such corpse to their standby buyers who need them for money making rituals”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.