Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

POLICE operatives have shot dead, a member of a suspected kidnap gang at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, rescuing a victim.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said the deceased died after a gun duel with police officers

The statement read: “On the 06/03/2023 at about 0015hrs, the DPO Ozoro Division received a distress call that one man (name withheld) was kidnapped and is being conveyed in his Toyota Corolla car and that the kidnappers were along Akiweh express heading towards Ozoro town.

“The DPO Ozoro Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of Police and vigilantes from Ozoro and Akiweh communities. They created a partial hold-up on the road and were conducting an intensive stop and search when they sighted the said Toyota Corolla car.

“In a bid to stop the vehicle, the driver made a U-turn in an attempt to escape but the team gave them a hot chase, and demobilized the vehicle, which precipitated the suspects to abandon the victim and fled to the bush while firing at the Police. “

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects later identified as Oghene Fejiro ‘m’ 27 years of Oleh was arrested with gunshot injuries. One cut-to-size double barrel gun, and two live cartridges were recovered and the kidnapped victim who is from Effurun was rescued unhurt and his Toyota car was recovered.

“The injured suspect was taken to the general hospital where he died while receiving treatment. The investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the syndicate.”