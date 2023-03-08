Pochettino eyes Tottenham return amid imminent Conte exit

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in a second tenure at Tottenham Hotspur if current manager Antonio Conte decides to leave.

Conte’s contract is to be due in 2024 but he still believes the soft spot for Spurs is still there although he is linked to a return to Inter Milan.

The Italian has been unavailable on the sidelines for weeks after he had gallbladder surgery but is expected to return to the touchlines for Spurs Champions League round of 16 clash against AC Milan.

Back to Pochettino, he was let released by the North London club in 2019 after he spent five years there, qualifying for Europe in multiple seasons and reaching a UCL final in 2019.

After his sack, he moved to Paris Saint Germain where he was also dismissed after a year and a half, replaced by current PSG boss Christian Galtier in the summer of 2022.