Please, remain peaceful during voting

WE once again give the leaders of the main opposition parties – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP – a pat on the back for controlling their followers to maintain the peace after the announcement of the controversial presidential election results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had promised to look into complaints arising from INEC’s failure to transmit the presidential election results from the polling units as provided in the Electoral law (as amended) and the Electoral Guidelines issued by the Commission.

He failed to live up to his promise and instead asked the complainants to go to court.

This arrogant display of infidelity initially provoked what could have been nationwide protests by the injured parties. We commend the leadership of the various political parties for exercising patriotism, responsibility and the respect for the rule of law by seeking redress in the courts.

As we go into the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections tomorrow (Saturday, March 18, 2023) we call for the continued maintenance of peace during and after the elections.

Tomorrow’s elections will be far more contentious, and understandably so. Governors have much more impact on the lives of the people of their states.

Politicians and their supporters are bound to take state elections much more personally. It calls for moderation at individual levels, whether we are candidates, their supporters or voters. Elections should not be turned into wars.

A lot is expected from the law enforcement agencies. Though the Army in particular did a good job during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we need the Police and other security agencies to up their game. They should not make themselves tools in the hands of desperate politicians who are determined to win power by all means.

We must watch out for the major flash-point states, especially Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna and others. The violence that happened on February 25, 2023 in these states could be mere dress rehearsals. We look up to the armed forces, police and other security agencies to protect voters, electoral officials and electoral materials and cage the hoodlums.

INEC has promised to behave better this time. We have no choice but to hope it does so. Though the Commission has rudely shaken the people’s trust, it could still salvage something of their image.

We look forward to an election where the people’s choices will be respected by all stakeholders. We want peace.

Let’s keep the peace.