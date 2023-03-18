Plateau: PDP’s Mutfwang wins polling unit

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang had won his Pushik 1 polling unit in Ampang West, Mangu local government area of the State.

Mutfwang scored a total of 723 to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and that of the Labour Party, LP, Dr. Patrick Dakum.

Yilwatda scored 22 votes while Dakum scored only two votes at the polling unit.