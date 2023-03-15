Plateau: Groups, lawmaker endorse Mutfwang, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Two groups, the Middle Belt Youth Forum and the Movement for the Survival of Plateau People, have declared their support for the Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The groups also urged political and religious leaders to tow the path of caution in their utterances and conduct so that their followers don’t ignite violence in the State.

The Middle Belt group, at a press conference in Jos through their Acting National Coordinator, Brent Kane made the endorsement while the Movement for the Survival of Plateau People issued a press statement to that effect as signed by its President, Solomon Bako, and General Secretary, Ibrahim Audu.

Kane said, “… It is in this regard that we unequivocally throw our weight and overwhelming support behind the emblem of that identity who is Hon. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is because the umbilical cord of PDP is buried in Plateau State as our forebear and torchbearer, Late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar (The Emancipator), midwife the birth of the Party and led her to victory in 1999 which as a result created a platform for self-expression and participation of our people within the political space.

“As a body that strives for equity, justice, and fairness, our resolve to place our identity above every other sentiment as a precursor for our survival, distinguishes our struggle from mundane agitations fueled by narrow-mindedness and self-centered pedestrianism of power mongers cloaked as patriotism…”

However, the Movement for the Survival of Plateau People added, “… The people of Plateau State cannot afford to extend their suffering and bad governance brought upon them by the APC administration in the last eight years which made them yearn for a change in support of the PDP governorship candidate.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Bagos has expressed appreciation to the members of his constituency for voting for him to win his reelection bid during the National Assembly election and urged them to repeat the gesture and vote for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The lawmaker who assured the people he would continue to work for the interest of the constituency called on them to also support and vote for Hon. Fom Gwotson who is seeking the Jos South State House of Assembly seat, and Hon. Yusuf Atsen who is seeking the Jos East State constituency seat.

He said, “Barr. Mutfwang is the candidate that will salvage the State if voted as the Governor, voting for Mutfwang means voting to end insecurity, voting for development, and voting for a new Plateau State.”

Bagos called on citizens to vote for the PDP as the Party and its candidates have good intentions for the State and citizens.