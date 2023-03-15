Pius Anyim declares support for APC’s guber candidate in Ebonyi

Former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, on Wednesday declared his support for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

The stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared his support for the APC candidate at Ishiagu, his hometown in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

He told newsmen that it was based on existing charter of equity in the state.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said he supported Nwifuru who is from the northern senatorial district because it was the district’s turn to govern the state.

“I believe in the rotation of the gubernatorial seat to the three districts for equity and justice.

“I have longed believed in this principle and cannot back down on it.

"I fought for it at the national level in the PDP and have to do so in my state,'' he said.