The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met with lawmakers-elect that will make up the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect present at the meeting include Orji Kalu, Ahmad Lawan, Abdulaaziz Yari, Adams Oshiomhole, Godswill Akpabio, and Solomon Adeola, among others.

See photos of the meeting below.