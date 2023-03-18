Home » News » Photos: Peter Obi, wife cast votes at polling unit
2023 elections

March 18, 2023

Photos: Peter Obi, wife cast votes at polling unit

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recently conducted presidential poll, Peter Obi has cast his vote.

Obi in company of his wife, Margaret cast their votes at Agulu, Anambra State. The couple had earlier voted on February 25 voted as same polling unit during the presidential and National Assembly polls.

Recall that Anambra is one of eight states on off-season electoral circle. Only assembly election will be conducted in the state.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.