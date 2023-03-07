Photos: FCT’s first female Senator presents CoR to Peter Obi

The first female senator-elect of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, on Tuesday, presented her Certificate of Return to Labour Party, Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kingibe defeated Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Philip Aduda, who spent four terms at the National Assembly.

The Senator-elect picked up her Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Tuesday afternoon and met with Obi later.

Reacting after Senator Ireti Kingibe presented her certificate of return to him, Peter Obi posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening that;

“A very hearty congratulations to Senator-elect Mrs Ireti Kingibe; the first elected female senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Her election is in keeping with our commitment to women and youth.

The Labour Party, OBIdient Family, Datti, and I, feel gratified that you will be representing us in the FCT. We look forward to your diligent service and contribution towards nation-building.” A very hearty congratulations to Senator-elect Mrs @ireti_kingibe; the second elected female senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Her election is in keeping with our commitment to women and youth. pic.twitter.com/aV55SJQQWZ— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 7, 2023

