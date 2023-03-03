PFN backs Sanwo-Olu for second term

.

LAGOS—LEADERS of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in Lagos State, yesterday, endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term, saying he has done well in the last four years.

Leaders of the fellowship, who spoke after a meeting in Ikeja, urged all Christians to vote Sanwo-Olu on March 11.

Those present at the emergency meeting were the Chairman, Secretary and other PFN leaders, including Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, Pastor Mahmood Akindejoye and Bishop Theophilus Ajose.

Ajose said it was the Church that requested a Christian governor, adding that PFN is solidly behind Sanwo-Olu.

He said: “The church in Lagos State asked for a Christian Governor and Governor Sanwo-Olu has done very well in the last four years. This gubernatorial election is not about any political party but about the candidate. Mr Sanwo-Olu has made Christians very proud and has governed the state without any religious bias. He is one of us and the Church is speaking with one voice that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves our support again.’

“I call on all great church leaders across different religious divides – Pentecostals, Orthodox, OAIC, Muslims, religious and Christian organisations to support the gubernatorial candidacy of Mr Sanwo-Olu.”

Also speaking, the PFN State Chairman, Apostle Okwuonu said though PFN is not partisan and without prejudice to other contestants, Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term to complete the good works he has started in Lagos.

On his part, the PFN scribe, Apostle Akindejoye, urged all Christians to be united in supporting Sanwo-Olu for a second term bid.