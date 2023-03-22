Peter Obi’s election petition will be bust — Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, calling for the annulment of the February 25 Presidential Election won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

According to Keyamo, the petition filed by Obi is filled with ‘deceit, lies, disinformation and misinformation’ and they are about to be bust.

He said that Nigerians will soon see the huge difference between dispassionate adjudication of issues and the ‘hoopla caused by garrulous spokespersons shaking & falling on stage.’

Keyamo tweeted, “I am excited about the issues raised in those Election Petitions. All the deceit & lies & disinformation & misinformation about otherwise very simple and clear issues are about to be busted by our Law Lords. Whoever continues to argue after that should relocate to another planet.

“Nigerians will finally see the huge difference b/w calm, dispassionate adjudication of issues & all the hoopla caused by garrulous spokespersons shaking & falling on stage, ignorant TV hosts turned debaters, misinformed documentaries, illiterate tweeps & some dancing Hijabi mamas.”

Obi had previously challenged the outcome of the election and had also sought the court requesting to have access to all the sensitive materials Independent National Electoral Commission deployed for the election.

On Tuesday, the LP candidate filed another suit at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Tinubu by INEC who he said “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

The former Anambra State governor claimed there was rigging in 11 states including Rivers, Lagos, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Imo, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Plateau, adding that he would demonstrate this in the declaration of results based on the uploaded results.