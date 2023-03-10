Peter Obi visits family of slain Enugu LP senatorial candidate

.. urges Enugu residents to vote for Labour Party on March 18

By Chinedu Adonu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi visited Enugu Friday to commiserate with the family of the slain Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu.

Seven days to governorship and State Assembly election, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr Peter Gregory Obi has urged Enugu residents to come out en mass to vote for Hon Chijioke Edeoga and other Labour Party candidates in the State.

On arrival in Enugu, Obi, accompanied by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abule, and Senator Victor Umeh, was led the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga to Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area, the country home of late Oyibo Chukwu. The newly replaced party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Kelvin Chukwu was present.

After their condolence visit, Obi and his entourage were greeted by thousands of happy crowd at Eke Agbani,

chanting and singing his praised.

Acknowledging the cheers Obi charged them to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party, including the Governorship, the Senatorial and the State House of Assembly candidates next Saturday..

He lamented the gruesome brutal and inhuman killing of Oyibo Chukwu, who was coasting home to victory, and explained that the Obidient Movement will bring prosperity to the country and wipe out injustice.

“We are here today to pay condolences to the family of our candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, entire family, Amurri and Enugu state. It was very sad for our own candidate, brother and father, who was in this journey with us but the enemies killed him.

“I always say that God called him. May Almighty who called him, grant him eternal rest in His kingdom. We thank them for chosing his brother, Barr. Kelvin Chukwu as our candidate.

“We ask the people of Enugu East to support him. We will be sure that what ever effort the brother would have contributed to Nigeria, that he will be committed to it.

“So, we are in Enugu today to urge you to support Labour Party. We urge you to go out en mass in the forthcoming elections to support our Party, Labour Party, it’s important we support Labour Party.

“You can see that the governorship candidate of Enugu State Barr. Chijioke Edeoga is here, National chairman of the party, Barr. Aburi, Abia state guber candidate, Alex Otti is here, Senator of Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh and all the House of Assembly candidates are here to sympathise with you.

“I urge you to continue to pray for the family of Oyibo Chukwu and may God continue to bless the people of Amuri and Enugu people,” Obi prayed.

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother to late Oyibo Chukwu, Lucky Chukwu commended Peter Obi and other dignitaries for coming to commiserate with them.

While condemning the attitude of their leaders in Enugu East for not issuing a statement to condemn the atrocity, he disclosed that the killers were able to kill his flesh not his spirit.

“We feel honored by the presence of Mr. Peter Obi in our home and town.

Oyibo was assassinated three days to the election, they killed his flesh but not the spirit.

“When this incident happened I expected that our leaders, Jim Nwobodo and former Senate President Ken Nnamani and others should have issued a statement condemning it but it never happened. My brother believed in fairness, justice, equity and hates abomination”‘ he said.

He appealed to Ndi Enugu to ensure that Barr. Chijioke Edeoga and other Labour Party candidates win the next election in Enugu state.

“What Enugu people own this family is to vote for labour party and make sure that Barr. Chijioke Edeoga wins the election, vote for my brother,. Kelvin Chukwu for Senate and every other candidates. Edeoga will win, my brother will win other candidates will win and Obi will win his case in the court to reclaim his mandate to help the spirit of my best rest,” he said