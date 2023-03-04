Peter Obi endorses River’s LP gov’ship candidate, Beatrice Itubo

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has thrown weight behind the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, who doubles as the Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State Chapter.

The former Anambra Gov urges all the Obidients in the state to vote massively for her.

He said, “As a veteran Labour Union Activist and a Mother, I believe she will cater for the welfare of workers and the Rivers people in line with Labour Party aims and objectives.”

He reminded Rivers Obidients that “they must continually vote out the present structure of corruption and criminality in Rivers State in order to usher in a new Rivers State through Comrade Beatrice Itubo.”

Obi assures Rivers Obidients that every arrangement has been made for their security and safety and admonishes them to stick together and defend themselves and vote in case of any eventuality.”