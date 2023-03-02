Peter Obi counselled against partnership with Atiku, PDP

.

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer, has advised the Labour Party (LP) not to partner with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in seeking legal redress in the just-concluded presidential election.

Ajulo said this on Thursday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The LP and PDP have alleged irregularities in the conduct of the polls that produced Sen. Bola Tinubu as president-elect and indicated an interest in legally challenging it.

“I find it strange that LP is parleying with the PDP, whereas when the PDP was supposed to negotiate with the LP it did not; LP should be wary of this alliance”, he said.

He, therefore, urged LP to distance itself from PDP and pursue its case alone if it strongly felt that the election results were not acceptable.

He wondered why LP thought it would get justice through PDP that denied Peter Obi justice during the party primaries.

He, however, cautioned against making statements that could heat up the polity and jeopardise the nation’s democracy.

“No one should incite the youth against the country the court is there for anybody who is aggrieved to see redress.

“We cannot afford violence in this country. This country belongs to all of us; no frivolous application should be taken to court in the name of seeking legal redress”, he said.

He urged the leadership of LP and its presidential candidate to focus and nation building and March 11 governorship election.