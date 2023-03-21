Peter Obi, APM, AA file petitions to nullify Tinubu’s victory

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, have formally lodged a petition to nullify the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the presidential election that was held on February 25.

The petition marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, has the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Shettima and the APC as the 1st to 4th Respondents.

The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

They want an order mandating INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to the LP candidate, Obi.

Specifically, the petitioners alleged that at the time of the election, Tinubu was not qualified to contest.

They equally argued that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act,2022.

Similarly, the Action Alliance, AA, and the Allied Peoples Movement have equally lodged separate petitions to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

While the petition by AA and its presidential candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan, was marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023, that of the APM was marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023.

Vanguard learned that the petitions were brought before the Secretariat late in the evening on Monday.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to file his own petition before midnight when the deadline will elapse.