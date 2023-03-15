Personal attacks won’t save Abiodun, APC from defeat – Ogun PDP

Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told Governor Dapo Abiodun to prepare his handover note and get ready to vacate the government house as no amount of personal attacks will save him and his party from defeat come March 18.

The statement was a reaction to a comment attributed to the publicity secretary of the APC in the state wherein he allegedly said that the candidacy of the PDP’s Oladipupo Adebutu was an insult to the people of Ogun State.

PDP in a response by its Publicity Secretary/Spokesperson Ogun PDP Campaign, Asiwaju Akinloye Bankole said Adebutu is in a hurry to rescue the state from four years of waste and will not pay attention to a rudderless ruling party.

The response reads in part: “As usual, ours is not to join issues with characters like Oladunjoye who has no credible record of outstanding success in public service; but for the purpose of stating the records straight for the ultimate benefits of the good people of Ogun state who have suffered all manners of irresponsibility and agony under the watch of APC, we dare say that, unlike Oladunjoye’s candidate, the gubernatorial candidate of our party, Hon. Dr. Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu is a successful livestock farmer that has consistently recorded enviable success in his chosen field of legitimate endeavor. He is not known with any case of fraud, controversial educational background, identity theft, or conviction for any crime; either in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

“Beyond doubt, the good people of Ogun state can bear eloquent testimony to his finesse, peaceful disposition, and pleasant personality. Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, despite his background, has written his name and that of his family in gold. He has singlehandedly contributed to the socio-economic growth of Ogun State with all his investments running into billions of Naira in Ogun State and giving succor to countless numbers of households and communities; even more than any government in the state.

“As a matter of fact, Hon. Adebutu’s legitimate aspiration, despite all the legal and senseless political encumbrances plotted by unscrupulous elements is indeed a grand blessing to the state. His is an aspiration that encapsulates complete needs and the popular quest of the people for all-around prosperity.

“Again, it is important to remind Oladunjoye’s APC to make efforts to address the recent allegations of massive vote buying, impersonation of military officers, and grave plot to bypass the BVAS machine during the forthcoming gubernatorial election instead of chasing shadows by going petty.

“Instead of the members of the ruling party covering their faces in shame, they are still bragging and peddling lies.

“Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, an Industrial Chemist studied in Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland. A man who after graduation had his mandatory Youth Service in Biu and lives amongst his people in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State since 1992 where he served as a member of the House of Representatives. A man with a prominent, honorable, prestigious, and philanthropic family background.

“For us, we shall continue to propagate our message of hope, development, and prosperity as espoused in our “ITURA DE” programme. We shall not be distracted.”