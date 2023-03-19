People’s votes ‘ll count if BIVAS is allowed to function – Nwuche

…says genuine leaders don’t need thugs to win elections

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudum Nwuche, has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS device will enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s elections if allowed to function the way it ought to.

Nwuche said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard shortly after casting his vote at Ward 6, Ahoda East, Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He explained that the technology which was deployed worked effectively in his area and elections were conducted in.a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any form of acrimony.

The former federal lawmaker said, “The elections here went on peacefully without incident.

“The effective use of the BIVAS technology for me improved the quality of these election’s significantly. There may have been some challenges elsewhere because no human activity is completely error free.

“If not for the BIVAS, how can anyone explain the number of sitting governors losing their bid to move into the Senate after serving for eight straight years as governors?

“Why can’t some of our leaders submit themselves to the true democratic process? If truly your aim is to serve people, there is no need to engage youths in violence because you are trying to get into office to make the lives of the people-youths inclusive better.

“Nigeria will be a better country when we agree to do things right especially when the people are allowed to freely choose those they want to represent them at all levels.”

Nwuche expressed hope that the positives of these set of elections would be improved upon to make subsequent elections better.