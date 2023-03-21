PDP’s Agbu wins Governorship election in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Agbu Kefas has been declared winner of the March 18 elections.

The state Collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. M.A Abdulaziz, announced this, Tuesday after collating results from the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, Agbu won the election haven polled 257,926 votes while Prof. Sani Yahaya, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, polled 202,277 votes as first runner up.

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Emmanuel Bwacha, emerged second runner up by polling 142,502 votes.

Speaking after the declaration, elated Agbu, thanked voters of the state for keeping faith with the PDP and reaffirming the party’s dominance at the poll.

He also assured that his administration will hit the ground running from day one immediately he assumes office.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who also spoke, congratulated the governor elect for weathering the storm.

He also expressed confidence in the capacity of the governor elect to move the state forward.