PDP wins Jema’a constituency seat in Kaduna

Mr Ali Kalat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the March 18 Kaduna State House of Assembly election for Jema’a constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ishaya Dauda, who declared the result in Kafanchan on Sunday, said Kalat polled 26, 640 votes, to defeat his closest rival Mr Sambo Maigari of the All Progressives Congress, who got 22, 371 votes.

Dauda added that Labour Party’s Maidawa Friday came third with 6, 201 votes, while Bulus Kajang of the New Nigeria People’s Party scored 988 votes to come fourth.

He explained that a total of 56, 472 voters were accredited out of the 173, 846 registered voters in the constituency.

The returning officer added that of the 56, 472 accredited voters, 56, 074 cast their votes.

“Ali Kalat of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said