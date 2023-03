PDP wins all senatorial seats in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared PDP candidates – Mr Benson Agadaga, Senator Seriake Dickson and Mr Benson Kombowei — winners of Saturday’s senatorial election in Bayelsa.

Dickson is a serving lawmaker, Agadaga is a former Chief of Staff to Bayelsa’s Governor’s Douye Diri, while Kombowei is a former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government.

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Professor Emmanuel Akpan of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, declared Agadaga the winner of the senatorial poll.

He said that Agadaga polled 22,517 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Degi Eremieyor of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa West, Professor Samuel Enahoro, also of the Federal University, Otuoke, declared Dickson the winner of the senatorial poll.

He said that Dickson polled 27,231 votes to defeat his main rival, Mr Ayakpo Danyegha of the APC.

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa Central, Professor Chris Onyema, declared Kombowei the winner the senatorial poll.

Onyema said that Kombowei polled 51,202 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tiwei Orumiegha of the APC. (NAN)