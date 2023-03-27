PDP will not die in Imo – National Secretary

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed that he would not allow the PDP, to die in Imo state.

He made this known to newsmen in Owerri on Monday while addressing some aggrieved leaders of the PDP, as well as PDP Local Government Area and Ward Chairmen from the three senatorial zones of Imo North, West, and East.

The Senator said the meeting was to sue for peace and move the party forward especially to beg some who felt betrayed by the party during the 2023 presidential, National Assembly, and State assembly elections.

He also pleaded with the leaders not to dump the party rather they should join hands together to recover the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Anyanwu, “As the National Secretary of our great Party, I will never allow PDP to die in Imo; I will liaise with other leaders to keep our Party alive. This is a fight that all of us should battle instead of thinking of leaving the Party.

“We are all witnesses to the broad daylight political robbery against our Party at the elections and we are working seriously to reclaim our stolen mandates through the court.

“It is obvious that PDP did not lose any election, this is why I have directed our candidates to submit their petitions to selected Chambers to enable us to prosecute and revisit the issue to recover our mandates. Be that as it may, in my capacity as the National Secretary of PDP, I will assist our candidates to offset all the legal bills during the exercise.

“What we should concentrate on now is how our Party can be united to be able to confront the November 11, 2023, Governorship election. We should discourage division within the PDP; the only thing we can do is to reconcile with our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved.”

“In my resolve to sue for peace, I want to appeal to everyone here to stop insulting our Party leaders and each other. This is the time for healing, we should forget everything that happened in the past and remain focused and steadfast towards reclaiming our state from insecurity and abject poverty,” he pleaded.