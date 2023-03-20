PDP PCC member hails Daku, winner of Bassa State Constituency in Kogi

The Chairman, Media Sub-Committee of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Comrade Victor Ndazhaga Wodi has hailed the winner of Bassa State Constituency at the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Daku.

Comrade Wodi issued the statement shortly after Hon. Daku, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Bassa State Constituency was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Returning Officer (RO), Dr. Eze Titus Chinwegba, declared Sunday Daku as winner in Oguma, the headquarters of Bassa Local Government.

Hon. Sunday Daku who scored 8360 votes floored his closest, Barr. Benjamin Alagani Dodo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who received 7078.

New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and the Labour Party trailed from behind with 1364 and 131 votes respectively.

Comrade Wodi, applauded the resilience and doggedness of the people of Bassa Local Government Area before, during and after the declaration of the results towards ensuring that the mandate given to Hon. Daku is not truncated.

He further heaped praises on the INEC staff for resisting attempt to scuttle the process and out come of the exercise.

He said the election was keenly contested with lots of permutation by political pundits,with ingredients of surprises.

Bassa Local Government Area has been one of the few local government areas in Kogi State where the PDP has continued to hold sway despite having an APC Governor, Yahaya Bello, at Lugard House in Lokoja.

During the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the PDP swept all the positions in the local government and the leaders of the party have been poised to repeat the same feat in the State House of Assembly elections in the local government ever since then.