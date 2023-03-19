PDP leads with 28,147 in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo
The major opposition party in Kaduna, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in the early lead with 28,147 votes.
The Collation was ongoing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Kaduna and commenced at about 2:20 pm. So far, results had trucked in. from seven local government areas of Kaura, Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Ikara and Jaba.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in Giwa and Ikara, while the PDP won in five LGAs, of Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba and Makarfi.
So far, PDP has so far polled a total of 149,577.APC has so far polled 121,430 votes.
Colation would continue at 8 pm as results were being awaited from 16 local government areas.
The results by local government areas were
Kaura LGA
APC: 7,748
LP: 12,950
NNPP: 618
PDP: 15,108
Giwa LGA
APC: 30,773
LP: 221
NNPP: 547
PDP: 28,869
Sanga LGA
APC: 12,338
LP: 2,135
NNPP: 457
PDP: 13,119
Kajuru LGA
APC: 8,271
LP: 1,773
NNPP:982
PDP: 23,125
Jaba LGA
APC:7,564
LP: 2,871
NNPP: 174
PDP: 14,616
Makarfi LGA
APC: 25,670
LP: 278
NNPP: 532
PDP: 26,128
Ikara LGA
APC: 29,066
LP: 692
NNPP: 550
PDP: 28,612
PDP = 149,577
APC = 121,430
Difference 28,147
