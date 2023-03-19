PDP leads with 28,147 in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The major opposition party in Kaduna, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in the early lead with 28,147 votes.

The Collation was ongoing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Kaduna and commenced at about 2:20 pm. So far, results had trucked in. from seven local government areas of Kaura, Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Ikara and Jaba.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in Giwa and Ikara, while the PDP won in five LGAs, of Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba and Makarfi.

So far, PDP has so far polled a total of 149,577.APC has so far polled 121,430 votes.

Colation would continue at 8 pm as results were being awaited from 16 local government areas.

The results by local government areas were

Kaura LGA

APC: 7,748

LP: 12,950

NNPP: 618

PDP: 15,108

Giwa LGA

APC: 30,773

LP: 221

NNPP: 547

PDP: 28,869

Sanga LGA

APC: 12,338

LP: 2,135

NNPP: 457

PDP: 13,119

Kajuru LGA

APC: 8,271

LP: 1,773

NNPP:982

PDP: 23,125

Jaba LGA

APC:7,564

LP: 2,871

NNPP: 174

PDP: 14,616

Makarfi LGA

APC: 25,670

LP: 278

NNPP: 532

PDP: 26,128

Ikara LGA

APC: 29,066

LP: 692

NNPP: 550

PDP: 28,612

PDP = 149,577

APC = 121,430

Difference 28,147