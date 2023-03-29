PDP keeps mum as DSS alleges plot to derail democracy

By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party has kept sealed lips over allegations by the the Department of State Services that it has uncovered a plot by political actors to frustrate the inauguration of the President-Elect, Ahmed Tinubu.



The DSS had in a statement yesterday said it had uncovered a plot by political actors to frustrate Tinubu’s inauguration through demonstrations and “frivolous court orders.”



DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, had in the statement equally alleged that political actors were plotting to install an interim government.



Attempts to get a reaction from the leading opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, were futile.



Calls to the mobile telephone line of the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba were neither picked nor returned.



A response to a text message sent to him on the subject was still being awaited as at 9:00pm.