PDP crisis: Your days are numbered, Fayose slams Ayu

Ayodele Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has said the days of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are numbered.

The former Ekiti governor, stated this in a statement through his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka on Friday.

His reaction comes after his suspension from the party on Thursday.

Fayose described the Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

He said, “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

According to Fayose, in a matter of days, the “inglorious tenure” of Ayu as national chairman of PDP would become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

Fayose said he and others who stood by the party when “Ayu and his cohorts” left it to die would rescue it and give life back in due course.”

“The purported suspension will have no leg to stand,” he added.

Recall that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after its meeting on Thursday, announced the suspension of five of its chieftains including Fayose.

The party also suspended Prof. Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Dr. Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the party has also referred the Governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his involvement in anti-party activities during the last election.