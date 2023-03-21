Home » News » PDP clears Gov Diri to contest party primary
2023 elections

March 21, 2023

PDP clears Gov Diri to contest party primary

John Alechenu, Abuja
The Philip Shuaibu-led Peoples Democratic Party Screening Committee for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship primaries has cleared Governor Duoye Diri for the contest.

The screening exercise took place at the National Executive Council Hall, at the PDP National Secretariat, on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Guber Screening Committee for Bayelsa State and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, presented Diri with his clearance certificate while party officials looked on.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.