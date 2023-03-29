PDP blew N12.5bn in two months — Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Wednesday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s leadership of squandering N12.5 billion party funds in two months.

Wike raised the allegation at the inauguration of internal roads in Rumuigbo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed that PDP would regain its force of dominance with the new leadership.

The governor alleged that “I believe we should have strong leadership. I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money.

“I can’t support people where we did congresses and raised about N12.5 billion and, within two months, that money was gone.

“Somebody stayed in office for one year and he is building an institution. I won’t support such.

That is why we believe PDP will be strengthened with the new leadership.

“I owe no apology to anybody. I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight.”

Preempting the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) coming after him when his governorship ends, Wike bragged that the thought doesn’t scare him because there is nothing to hide as his numerous projects delivered were evidence of how accountable he deployed the state’s resources.

Inaugurating the project, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State commended Wike for achieving more projects for the Rivers people.

Bala attributed the feat not entirely too much money at the disposal of his Rivers counterpart but to his commitment to the common good of Rivers people.

Mohammed acknowledged the political sagacity Wike demonstrated in ensuring PDP won the governorship, all-state assembly and three senatorial seats in Rivers, and contributed significant votes for his preferred southern Presidential candidate.