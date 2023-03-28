Pastors declare support for Kaduna Gov elect 

…Beg to be part of incoming administration

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group of Pastors in Kaduna State visited the Kaduna Governor elect, Senator Uba Sani and declared support for the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

The Pastors said although they were erroneously referred to as “APC Pastors “, they were operating under the aegis of Progressive Pastors ‘ from Kaduna State.

The Pastors led by Rev Ayokunle Adebayo, said they were concerned about the continued growth and development of Kaduna State and would therfore, loved to be part of the Uba Sani government in the state.

Some.of the Pastors who alleged that they were sidelined by the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) and their leader received threats during the election, were Rev.Emmanuel Ayokunke Adebayo,Pastor Madugu,Elder Godson Eyitayo,Pastor Ruth Waziri,Mrs.Jumnai Adamu,Wisdom Alpabio,Emmanuel John, Pastor Samuel Aska…, Rev.Seth Yahaya Bako, Rev Boru and Rev Elisha Bulus.

According to the National Coordinator of the Progressive Pastors in Kaduna state,Rev Adebayo,alot of people called them the APC Pastors but that never bothered them.

” Since you started the election, I’ve not slept because of threats of attacks”, the Christian leader told Uba Sani.

” We came up with an observer group to monitor the election,” he said.

He alleged that there were places where a lot of malpractices took place during the election, ” but we stood our ground. “

He said although ” CAN sidelined us”…”We shall support you for the next coming 4 years and beyond. “

” We would also like to counsel,start building bridges…there were sharp bitterness that characterised the election,” they alleged.

An elated Uba Sani who had several photo sessions with the Pastors, assured them of a much more united Kaduna State under his forthcoming administration.