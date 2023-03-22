Parents of baby mauled by dog reject N300,000 compensation

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

Parents of the two-year-old boy, who was mauled by a dog in the Isolo area of Lagos, last month, have rejected the N300,000 paid as compensation by the owner of the dog.

However, reacting, a family friend of the owner of the dog disclosed that aside from the sum, a commercial bus worth N1.9 million was bought for the father of the deceased.

Recalling in tears how the vicious dog mauled her son, Gabriel Ojewale, the bereaved mother, Mrs Funmibola Ojewale, explained: “The ugly incident happened on February 22, 2023. I had gone to the market to buy food items and left Gabriel in the care of my older daughter, Ifeoluwa.

“The dog escaped from the owner’s compound and chased the children that were playing outside. Gabriel, who was just a year and three months old, could not run and the dog attacked him in the face.

“He was rushed to Saint Emmanuel Hospital, where I met them. From there, we were referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH. On our way, we could not move faster because of the traffic and we stopped at Kupa Medical Centre, in Ajao Estate.

“At the medical centre, he was undressed, washed and told to be taken to the LASUTH. But he died on the way.”

Compensation

She expressed disappointment over the manner her family was treated by the owner of the dog.

However, efforts to speak with the owner of the dog were abortive. But a family friend, who claimed to be in the know of the matter, said the family had offered the bereaved father a commercial bus worth N1.9 million.

The family friend who gave her name as Blessing Madu blamed the ugly incident on the negligence of both parents of the dead child and the owner of the dog.

She also described false, claims by the bereaved mother that the dog had been released.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The case is on hold because the affected family has not shown up since the case was reported at the State CID. This action of theirs may lead to the case being discontinued.”