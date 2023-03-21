Oyo poll: NULGE congratulates Makinde

…describes gov’s emergence as victory for LG workers

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Local Government workers in Oyo State have congratulated the re-elected Governor Seyi Makinde, describing his emergence as a renewed hope and victory for local government staff across the state.

The President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oyo State chapter, Comrade Adeogun Olusegun stated this in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Adeogun said civil servants in the state particularly local government workers have never had it going so smoothly and less stressful under any administration than the Makinde led government.

He maintained that it was such unprecedented level of passion and commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in the state that culminated into the reciprocated level of dedication to work which is manifested in the sector by sector achievements of the present government.

While also congratulating the leader of the legislative arm of government, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, who he described as a friend and brother, over his reelection for another term of four years, Adeogun reassured that local government workers are high in spirit to kickstart Makinde’s second term on high note while seeing out the remainder of the current dispensation.

According to him, the successful administration of the current NULGE in the state could not have been possible without the strong backing an support of the State Administrative Council (SAC), the State Executive Council Members, State Young Workers Committee Members, State Women Committee members and Local Branch Executives of union.

He said: “We want to us this special occasion to congratulate our own God sent man (GSM), the Mr ‘talk and do’ of our time, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde over his reelection for another glorious tenure.”

“At Oyo NULGE, his landslide electoral victory did not come to us as a surprise because any man who diligently commits himself to sow seeds during the planting season is already destined to harvest bountifully during harvest season.”

“His reelection is therefore to us, a renewed hope and victory which will afford us the privilege to continue to enjoy dividends of democracy without stress especially as affecting local government workers across the 33 local governments.”

“Governor Makinde prioritized the welfare and wellbeing of the ordinary masses especially local government staffs at the grassroots against the personal interests of few and the same ordinary people broke all boundaries to reciprocate the governor’s ingenuity.”

“Governor Makinde’s reelection is magnificent in our eyes because this record breaking electoral result is a reflection of the willpower of the masses which will no doubt go down in the history of Oyo state as one of a kind for many generations to come.”

“We want to specifically and unequivocally declare our continuous support for the present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

“We have done it from day one since 2019 and there’s no stopping now. We are resolved to rededicate ourselves in service to the state and the success of the present government,” Adeogun said.