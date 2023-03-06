Oyo pensioners: We want Makinde to remain in office until 2027

Governor Seyi Makinde

Senior citizens and pensioners in Oyo State have expressed confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde-led government, saying that they believe their well-being will be much improved if he is re-elected for a second term.

This was the recommendation of the about 1,000 senior citizens and pensioners that benefited from the medical outreach organised by a professional group, Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora (OID) in support of the Governor Makinde-led administration, at the Oyo State Pensioners House, Onireke, Ibadan, at the weekend.

The Commissioner for Works in Oyo State, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, thanked the beneficiaries for putting their trust in the government and appreciated the unflinching support of the pensioners in Oyo State for the governor.

Sangodoyin called on the people to come out en masse to vote for Governor Makinde for a second term in office, adding that, More people-oriented policies are being prepared in the Omituntun 2.0 government of Seyi Makinde.

Also, speaking at the event, the physician in charge of the outreach, Dr Olufemi Olowookere, expressed satisfaction with the care being administered to the senior citizens during the programme.

He said more such medical outreach is needed in the country to alleviate the sufferings of the aged and pensioners.

Olowookere said We are here to render some assistance to our community, especially the older people as a dividend of democracy to the people because older people do not have access to social security in this country and this is what our governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde is doing this here through the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) and building of primary health centres across the state, which is highly commendable.

Speaking with the newsmen at the event, the vice chairman, of Oyo State Union of Pensioners, Pastor James Ayoade, appreciated the organisers and described Governor Makinde as a promise keeper who has not only kept the promises made to pensioners but has improved their standard of living.

One of the beneficiaries, Prince Shina Oyelakin, applauded the governor for his strive in changing the fortunes of the state.

He also commended Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora for putting such a medical intervention in place at this period in time.

He said, I have stopped disturbing people, including my daughter, for financial assistance for the past three years, as my pension and gratuity entitlements are paid regularly by Seyi Makinde, he said.

Another beneficiary, Madam Remilekun Annah Arowolo, says pensioners are solidly behind Governor Makinde and are fully ready to give him their votes again next Saturday.

All senior citizens were given different medical attention with medications, and dental treatment, including eyeglasses free of charge.

Various medical cases attended to include eye care and checks, sugar level check for diabetics, blood pressure checks, and general medical consultations among others.

The OID medical outreach beneficiaries promise to vote for Governor Makinde again come Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The chants of the good works and welfare programmes the senior citizens and pensioners had benefited from Governor Makinde rented the air at the event venue, while others with passion prayed for the re-election of Governor Makinde.

Present at the Medical event were Dr Olasunmbo Savage, Dr Bayo Adigun, Dr (Mrs) Adediran, Mrs Yemisi Ologunja, Mrs Funke Mosebolatan, Mr Ayomide Ogundeji, Mr Ajiboye, Pastor (Mrs) Aderibigbe, Mr Adeniyi Thomas, Mr Adedeji Badejo, Dr Adefila, Dr Adekanmbi, Dr Olakojo, Mrs Agatha Abiola, Mrs Victora Bolarinwa, Mrs Catherine Ayegboyin, Dr Mrs O. Oni, Dr E. Alayo, Mrs Temitope Ogunyemi, Abiodun Olajumoke, Victoria Emilade, among others.