Oyo guber: I’m in race to win — Adelabu

Adelabu

Contrary to speculations making round, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Accord Governorship candidate in Oyo State, says he is in the race to win and will not step down for anyone.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO) and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said, “the rumour of my stepping down is the work of political desperados, who are determined to keep Oyo in a web of lies and ineptitude”.

He said that the upsurge in misinformation, malignment and outright fake news against him, few days to March 11 election, was a testament to acceptance of his message of awakening to the electorate in the state.

The Accord governorship candidate said that the fake news of his withdrawal was evidence that other candidates were already jittery of his popularity.

Adelabu maintained that people of the state were already aware of the antics of some politicians, saying that it would not take them anywhere in the governorship election.

“Their anger is that the citizens are awake and are ready to take back their state. Through my campaign, I have not and will not engage in their politics of character assassination, bitterness and lies.

“We want to inform the good people of Oyo State that there was no time Chief Adebayo Adelabu held any meeting with any candidate or political parties with a view to stepping down.

“This is another lie from a political schizophrenic, whose political career was built on falsehood and manipulations. Adelabu is not stepping down for anyone,” he said.

Adelabu said that he would focus on how the state would have potable water, clean environment and memorable roads rather than allow political liars to distract him.

He also pledged to focus on how youths could begin to dream again, harnessing technology for the progress of everyone.

According to him, I am focussed on getting electorate to know where their fingerprint will go on March 11.

“Adelabu is contesting to win the governorship election in Oyo State on the platform of Accord and our door is open to any candidate who wish to join us in liberating the state.”(NAN)