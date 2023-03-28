Over 12,000 women join NAWIA to boost national food production

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National President of Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, NAWIA, Mrs. Ngizan Chahul has disclosed that over 12,100 women have now enrolled into the association to boost food production in the country.

She stated that the association is also implementing 12 different projects and programmes in different parts of the country to touch the lives of the smallholder women farmers and the vulnerable in different thematic areas.

Mrs. Chahul who made the disclosure during the 2022 Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the association, commended Nigerian women for joining NAWIA and taking up the challenge of producing to feed the nation.

She said the association had strengthened its activities in states across the country and established offices in more states to ensure that women were well coordinated and also enjoyed easy access to farm inputs and support.

According to Mrs. Chahul, “last year, the association was able to activate her offices and structures in five states; instead of the usual method we were operating which entailed moving from the head office to implement projects in the states where the organization had presence including Kaduna, Niger, Plateau Nasarawa and Cross River. Kwara State was made active early this year in January.

“I am glad to announce also that membership of the association has moved from around 300 in 2012 to over 12,000 presently, with more than 12 different projects and programs implemented by the organisation to touch the lives of the smallholder women and other vulnerable populations across different thematic areas.

“Cited above are few among the achievements recorded by the association over the past years. We intend to take a look at all we have achieved then plan on how to grow the association, her membership and presence across the country, all aimed at touching the lives of more smallholder women farmers in the country.

“And we have our parent Ministries with us to provide guidance and witness as we carry on.”

Present at the AGM were seven board members of NAWIA, 24 state representatives from the eight states the association has its presence as well as staff and management of the association.