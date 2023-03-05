Otuaro downplays former PA’s defection to APC

Otuaro

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Dcn. Kingsley B. Otuaro, has addressed the departure of his former Personal Assistant, Mr. Amadi Dorye, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying it was in the best interest of both parties.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Pst. Arex Akemotubo, Otuaro stated that it was in the best interest of the PDP-led government for Dorye to leave and reiterated his non-regretful stance.

Despite the loss of Dorye, Otuaro encouraged members of the PDP to remain focused on their goals and priorities, rather than being affected by individual departures from the party. He emphasized the party’s commitment to improving the lives of Delta State residents and not being deterred by the actions of a few individuals.

Otuaro concluded by urging Deltans to come out en masse to vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as governor.