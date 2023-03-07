Osun’ll be S-West tech hub — Adeleke 

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration’s technological drive will make Osun the tech hub for the South-West.

He also said he is ready to address the teeming problems of the youth population in the state through technology innovation in various fields of the economy.

Governor Adeleke, while speaking at the unveiling of State Digital Economy Policies and Flag-Off of Osun State Broadband Fiber Optic Project, as part of the event to mark his 100 days in office, at Adolak Event Centre in Osogbo, yesterday, noted that his administration will unveil several initiatives within the tech sector to avail employment opportunities for youths.

He said: “We are gathered here to plan for the present and the future. We are talking of a new age agenda; we are aligning with the global digital movement. This is the new reality of our existence. Technology rules our lives. After the Covid pandemic, technology assumes even more frontal roles. I am determined to place Osun state in the frontline position. Osun must be on a global digital map.

“Also, as a highly literate state, Osun is blessed with an intelligent youth population. My administration seeks to open up the field of global opportunities to our youth. Under the Imole Digital Agenda, our target is to resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications.”