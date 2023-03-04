Osun PDP dismiss Governor Adeleke’s rumoured defection to APC

President Buhari receives in audience Osun State Governor H.E. Senator Ademola Adeleke in State House on 13th Jan 2023

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied any plan by the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to quit the party, dismissing the rumour being spread on social media as fallacious and cheap lies.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele, at the weekend disclosed that the rumour which emanated from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a failed distraction agenda, calling on Osun voters to troop out en masse and vote PDP candidates on March 11.

He added that Governor Adeleke remains ever committed to the PDP as evidently demonstrated in the Presidential and National Assembly elections, stressing that the PDP will repeat the same feat on March 11 by clearing all the twenty-six assembly seats in the state.

“Let me urge the public to discard the rumour of defection. There is no reason for it, especially given the impressive victory he led the PDP to just a few days ago at the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Osun State.

“Osun APC is badly decimated and is struggling to even find its feet. Governor Adeleke has within 100 days proved that good governance is possible, hence the massive goodwill the PDP currently enjoys across the state. So voters should ignore the lies from the pit of hell. Governor Adeleke remains a PDP leader and Governor”, the statement posited.