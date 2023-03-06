Osun ‘ll be southwest tech hub — Gov Adeleke

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration’s technological drive will turn to make it a tech hub for the southwest.

He also said he is ready to address the teeming problems of the youth population in the state through technology innovation in various fields of the economy.

Governor Adeleke while speaking at the unveiling of State Digital Economy Policies and Flag Off of Osun State Broadband Fiber Optic Project as part of the event to mark his 100 days in office at Adolak event centre, Osogbo on Monday, noted that his administration will unveil several initiatives within the tech sector to avail employment opportunity for the youths.

He said, “We are gathered here to plan for the present and the future. We are talking of a new age agenda; we are aligning with the global digital movement. This is the new reality of our existence. Technology rules our lives. After the Covid pandemic, technology assumes even more frontal roles. I am determined to place Osun state in the frontline position. Osun must be on a global digital map.

“Also, as a highly literate state, Osun is blessed with an intelligent youth population. My administration seeks to open up the field of global opportunities to our youth. Under the Imole Digital Agenda, our target is to resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications.

“It is with these lofty ideals in mind that I am here to unveil several initiatives within the tech sector. Permit me to note that this is the first time Osun state will be having an ICT Policy.

“The policy is designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state. Hence, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, and infrastructure among others. This policy will change our state for the better.

“I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support the establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much-needed backing.

“As e-commerce is at the heart of the digital economy, my administration also launched the Osun Goggle Mapping project. This is to ensure that Osun businesses and landmarks are placed on Google maps to start with. When I took over in November 2022, Osun Google Mapping coverage was below 30 per cent. I am happy to record that Osun Mapping coverage is today above 50 per cent