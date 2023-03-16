Osimhen leads Super Eagles 23-man list for AFCON qualifiers

By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookan, Alex Iwobi and 20 other players have been included in Jose Peseiro’s list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiying double header against Guinea Bissau.

The last time the team came together was in November of 2022 just before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup against Portugal which they lost 4-0.

Two players from the Flying Eagles squad that finished third recently in Egypt are surprise inclusion and Joe Aribo who has struggled for game time with Southampton is also invited.

Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will meet at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, before jetting out to fulfill the reverse fixture three days later at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Players are expected to start arriving at the team camp in Abuja on Sunday, 19th March.

Nigeria tops Group A with six points from two games.

See full list of invited players below…

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)