Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song ahead of Rihanna, Tems

Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu-language film RRR has won the Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars award.

It made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

The blockbuster track beat superstar Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ which was co-written by fellow nominee and Nigerian songstress, Tems to the gong.

Accepting the award, composer MM Keeravani said the song was “the pride of every Indian”.