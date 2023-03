Ortom’s PDP trailing in Benue, as APC leads

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is trailing in the state as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC leads with six LGAs and the PDP; 3 LGAs of the results collated so far.

See results below.

2023 Benue Governorship Election

Results as declared by collation officers at the State Collation Centre Makurdi.

Result is as polled by the three leading candidates.

1. Apa LGA:

Accre voters: 17,435

APC: 7,925

LP: 465

PDP: 7,806

VALID VOTES: 6,520

Rejected votes: 485

Total voted cast: 17,005

NB: results from two polling units cancelled for violence and over voting.

2. Tarka LGA:

Reg Voters: 55,464

Accre voters: 20,939

Votes by parties

APC: 16,422

LP: 175

PDP: 3,748

Valid votes: 20,632

Rejected Votes: 299

Votes cast: 20,931

3, Ukum LGA:

Reg Voters: 142,119

Accre voters: 39,425

Votes by parties

APC: 28,503

LP: 439

PDP: 9,418

Valid votes: 38,640

Rejected Votes: 785

Votes cast: 39,425

4, Obi LGA:

Reg Voters: 69,126

Accre voters: 17,759

Votes by parties

APC: 9,897

LP: 1185

PDP: 6,267

Valid votes: 17,519

Rejected Votes: 240

Votes cast: 17,759

5, Agatu LGA:

Reg Voters: 64,315

Accre voters: 18,407

Votes by parties

APC: 7,482

LP: 216

PDP: 9,934

Valid votes: 17,943

Rejected Votes: 464

Votes cast: 18,407

6, Gwer East LGA:

Reg Voters: 99,851

Accre voters: 34,111

Votes by parties

APC: 20,083

LP: 1,272

PDP: 12,085

Valid votes: 33,601

Rejected Votes: 283

Votes cast: 33,924

7. Ado LGA:

No Reg Voters: 83,199

Accre voters: 14,811

Votes by parties

APC: 8,662

LP: 308

PDP: 4,379

Valid votes: 14,355

Rejected Votes: 448

Votes cast: 14803

8. Logo:

Reg Voters: 114,100

Accre voters: 33,114

Votes by parties

APC: 15,574

LP: 296

PDP: 16,385

Valid votes: 32,582

Rejected Votes: 509

Votes cast: 33,091

9, Gwer West:

Reg Voters: 74,563

Accre voters: 26,333

Votes by parties

APC: 10,947

LP: 1,509

PDP: 13,609

Valid votes: 26,155

Rejected Votes: 175

Votes cast: 26,330