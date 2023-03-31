Online platform empowers individuals to reduce plastic waste

In recent years, plastic waste has become a growing concern around the world. From plastic bottles and bags to straws and packaging, plastic is ubiquitous and can take hundreds of years to decompose. However, a new online platform is offering a solution: PlasticWize.

PlasticWize is an online platform by the U-recycle Initiative Africa, that offers a series of experiences, challenges and pledges designed to help individuals reduce their plastic footprint.

By taking the PlasticWize pledge, users commit to reducing their plastic waste in a variety of ways, from carrying reusable water bottles and shopping bags to refusing plastic straws and utensils.

With a focus on education, awareness, and accountability, PlasticWize provides a fun and engaging way for individuals to learn how to reduce their plastic waste.

One of the key features of PlasticWize Campaign is its “21-day challenge”.

This challenge offer users a variety of ways to not only reduce their plastic consumption, but to learn about plastic pollution in the simplest ways, understand well enough to change their behaviour and also advocate to their network.

Each challenge is designed to be achievable and practical, making it easy for users to make meaningful changes to their daily habits.

Another important aspect of PlasticWize is its commitment to education and awareness. The platform provides a wealth of information on plastic waste, including its impact on the environment and ways to reduce it. PlasticWize also offers a community section where users can share their experiences, tips, and ideas for reducing plastic waste.

Overall, PlasticWize is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to make a difference in the fight against plastic waste. By providing practical solutions, education, and accountability, PlasticWize empowers individuals to take action and reduce their plastic consumption.