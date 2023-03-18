One shot as residents repel thugs in Ago, Lagos

One person has been shot as residents repelled suspected thugs who invaded their polling unit at Ago Palace Way, Okota area, Lagos on Saturday.

In a video seen by Vanguard, the residents with some security agents were chasing the hoodlums with dogs and gunshots were heard.

Vanguard gathered that miscreants at the unit deliberately frustrated every move made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to have a smooth process in the Ago area.